DNA with Rahul Sinha: Election Commission is compromised, says Rahul Gandhi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 22, 2025, 12:22 AM IST
On one hand, BJP is raising questions on the judiciary. On the other hand, the Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi is raising questions on the country's other constitutional institution, the Election Commission. Rahul Gandhi raised questions on the Maharashtra Assembly elections during a discussion in Boston, America. Rahul Gandhi raised questions about the voting during the Maharashtra elections. Rahul Gandhi raised three questions in his statement

