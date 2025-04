videoDetails

DNA with Rahul Sinha: Exclusive Ground Report From Shaheen Bagh

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 22, 2025, 12:18 AM IST

In the last 48 hours, from Sambhal to Shaheen Bagh, there is an attempt to make the boycott of Israeli products an issue... 48 hours ago in Sambhal, posters of Free Gaza, Free Palestine were put up at many places.. which were removed by the police after receiving complaints.. But now these posters have started appearing in the streets and neighborhoods of Shaheen Bagh area of ​​​​Delhi as well..