DNA with Rahul Sinha: Extremists celebrates Pahalgam attack!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 23, 2025, 02:50 PM IST

DNA with Rahul Sinha: Extremists celebrated Pahalgam attack! Pahalgam Terror Attack Update: The attack on Hindus in Kashmir is not just a terrorist attack..it is a massacre. A massacre of Hindus. The timing of this attack is worth noting because US Vice President JD Vance is currently on a visit to India. JD Vance arrived in India yesterday i.e. on Monday. Along with Vance, his wife and children are also on a state visit to India. Vance is in Jaipur today. While the country's Prime Minister is in Saudi Arabia. In such a situation, did the terrorists deliberately choose this timing for the attack?