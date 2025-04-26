Advertisement
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Fear of losing Pok! Pakistan's shocking statement!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 26, 2025, 07:24 AM IST
Seeing PoK slipping from its hands, the mental balance of the Pakistan government seems to be deteriorating. From Shahbaz Sharif's deputy to Pakistan's defense experts, everyone is in a bad state in the statements coming from across the border. The whole of Pakistan is seeing a guarantee of defeat of its army and government in PoK. A statement by Mahatma Gandhi is absolutely correct on such a situation. He had said that anger and intolerance are the enemies of correct understanding. And this is exactly what is being seen in Islamabad at this time.

