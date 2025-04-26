videoDetails
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Fear of losing Pok! Pakistan's shocking statement!
Seeing PoK slipping from its hands, the mental balance of the Pakistan government seems to be deteriorating. From Shahbaz Sharif's deputy to Pakistan's defense experts, everyone is in a bad state in the statements coming from across the border. The whole of Pakistan is seeing a guarantee of defeat of its army and government in PoK. A statement by Mahatma Gandhi is absolutely correct on such a situation. He had said that anger and intolerance are the enemies of correct understanding. And this is exactly what is being seen in Islamabad at this time.