DNA with Rahul Sinha: Foreign media creates uproar over Pahalgam attack!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 26, 2025, 06:24 AM IST

Now let's talk about the foreign media whose agenda has been anti-India. Questions are being raised on the thinking and mentality of the foreign media on a serious issue like Pahalgam... A terrorist attack took place in India but the American newspaper New York Times found its anti-India agenda in this too.