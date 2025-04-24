Advertisement
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar Gives Warning to India

Sonam|Updated: Apr 24, 2025, 11:40 PM IST
Today, Pakistan's deputy prime minister and foreign minister Ishaq Dar has indirectly threatened India with a nuclear attack..think about it, death is looming over our heads..and they are threatening India. Ishaq Dar said that Pakistan is a nuclear power and a missile power too..that is, an attempt has been made to say that in case of war, Pakistan's nuclear missiles can target India..however, Pakistan should not forget that India has more missiles and nuclear weapons than Pakistan..despite this, why is Ishaq Dar speaking so much.

