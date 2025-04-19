videoDetails

DNA with Rahul Sinha: Good News for Delhi!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 19, 2025, 12:00 AM IST

Delhi government is building a big battery plant in Kilokari... The batteries of this plant will be charged by taking electricity from other power plants... Whenever there is a shortage of electricity or a power cut in Delhi... then this inverter will be started... and the electricity already stored will be sent to different areas of Delhi... Till now Delhiites used to keep inverters in their homes... but now only one inverter will be made for the whole of Delhi.