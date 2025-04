videoDetails

DNA with Rahul Sinha: Hindu Temple In Canada Vandalised

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 22, 2025, 12:24 AM IST

The government has changed in Canada. Justin Trudeau has lost his position, Mark Carney has become the new PM, but the situation of targeting Indian interests and symbols has not changed. Here the anti-India activities of Khalistanis are becoming unbridled.