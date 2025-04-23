videoDetails

DNA with Rahul Sinha: Hindu tourists targeted in Pahalgam!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 23, 2025, 02:58 PM IST

Pahalgam Terror Attack Update: We have the names of the Hindu tourists who were fired upon by cowardly terrorists in Pahalgam. These include Asawari Jagdale... Pragati Jagdale... Santosh Jagdale... Kaustubh Gabote and Sangeeta Gabote who live in different cities of Maharashtra... Apart from this, Abhijavan Rao... Abhijavam Rao and Manjunath Rao of Karnataka have also been injured in the terrorist attack... Along with this, Vino Patel of Gujarat has also been injured in the firing of terrorists... Manik Patil, Reno Pandey, S Balachandru, Dr. Parmeshwar... Santru of Tamil Nadu and Sashi Kumari of Odisha have also been injured in the firing...