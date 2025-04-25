videoDetails

DNA with Rahul Sinha: Houses of 2 LeT terrorists, named in Pahalgam terror attack, destroyed

Sonam | Updated: Apr 25, 2025, 11:50 PM IST

Along with terrorist Adil, the house of another traitor involved in the Pahalgam attack was blown up with a bomb. Asif Sheikh is a resident of Tral area of ​​South Kashmir... Asif used to work as an underground worker of Lashkar-e-Taiba earlier. But later he became a full time terrorist. Asif was also a part of that terrorist group in Pahalgam which killed Hindus after identifying them. The motive behind killing Hindus was to defame Kashmir and Kashmiriyat. Asif wanted those people in the whole country who want to see the beauty of Kashmir to start hating Kashmir. Asif did the killings but could not succeed in his motive. Now the security forces blew up the house of this traitor with a bomb.