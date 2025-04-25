Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2891315https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/dna-with-rahul-sinha-houses-of-2-let-terrorists-named-in-pahalgam-terror-attack-destroyed-2891315.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA with Rahul Sinha: Houses of 2 LeT terrorists, named in Pahalgam terror attack, destroyed

Sonam|Updated: Apr 25, 2025, 11:50 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Along with terrorist Adil, the house of another traitor involved in the Pahalgam attack was blown up with a bomb. Asif Sheikh is a resident of Tral area of ​​South Kashmir... Asif used to work as an underground worker of Lashkar-e-Taiba earlier. But later he became a full time terrorist. Asif was also a part of that terrorist group in Pahalgam which killed Hindus after identifying them. The motive behind killing Hindus was to defame Kashmir and Kashmiriyat. Asif wanted those people in the whole country who want to see the beauty of Kashmir to start hating Kashmir. Asif did the killings but could not succeed in his motive. Now the security forces blew up the house of this traitor with a bomb.

All Videos

DNA with Rahul Sinha: Pahalgam terrorist's house blown up using IEDs
Play Icon04:49
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Pahalgam terrorist's house blown up using IEDs
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Watch Exclusive Report on Pahalgam Terrorist Attack
Play Icon06:04
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Watch Exclusive Report on Pahalgam Terrorist Attack
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Amid Pahalgam Attack Outrage, Man With Cake Box At Pakistan High Commission In Delhi
Play Icon04:16
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Amid Pahalgam Attack Outrage, Man With Cake Box At Pakistan High Commission In Delhi
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Hafiz Saeed threatens Zee News, Watch Video
Play Icon05:32
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Hafiz Saeed threatens Zee News, Watch Video
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar Gives Warning to India
Play Icon05:19
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar Gives Warning to India

Trending Videos

DNA with Rahul Sinha: Pahalgam terrorist's house blown up using IEDs
play icon4:49
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Pahalgam terrorist's house blown up using IEDs
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Watch Exclusive Report on Pahalgam Terrorist Attack
play icon6:4
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Watch Exclusive Report on Pahalgam Terrorist Attack
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Amid Pahalgam Attack Outrage, Man With Cake Box At Pakistan High Commission In Delhi
play icon4:16
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Amid Pahalgam Attack Outrage, Man With Cake Box At Pakistan High Commission In Delhi
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Hafiz Saeed threatens Zee News, Watch Video
play icon5:32
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Hafiz Saeed threatens Zee News, Watch Video
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar Gives Warning to India
play icon5:19
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar Gives Warning to India
NEWS ON ONE CLICK