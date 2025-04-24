videoDetails

DNA with Rahul Sinha: In All-Party Meeting, Centre Admits To Security Lapse During Pahalgam Terror Attack

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 24, 2025, 11:34 PM IST

In DNA, we will now analyse the leadership of India and Pakistan and their two different ideologies. On one hand, there is the courage of the Indian leadership and on the other hand, there is the fear of the Pakistani leadership. On one hand, there is a conspiracy of the Pakistani leadership to kill people in collusion with the terrorists and on the other hand, there is a vow of the Indian leadership to kill the terrorists and their patrons. On one hand, there is a fear of the disintegration of the country in the Pakistani leadership and on the other hand, there is a stubbornness in the Indian leadership to take a fierce and historic revenge.