DNA with Rahul Sinha: India exports first pomegranate consignment to US

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 22, 2025, 12:20 AM IST

In America, the black colour of protest has overflowed on the streets against Trump's policies... But Trump's policy has made saffron colour America's favourite... Here it is important for you to know that this saffron colour is not related to politics but to health...