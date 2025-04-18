Advertisement
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Indian Army on Target in Bengal?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 18, 2025, 02:44 AM IST
It has been 10 days since the Murshidabad riots.. what all have you seen in this riot so far... burnt houses.. crying people.. wailing family.. destroyed village.. but there is one picture that no one had shown till now.. today when the Zee News team reached Bedbona village of Murshidabad.. a burnt house shook us to the core.. in this house was a picture that shamed the whole country, which was either hidden till now or was deliberately hidden. In the name of opposing the Waqf law, a frenzied mob bombed the house of an Indian Army soldier in which he got injured.. we will show you what happened after that, but before that let us take you inside that house.. inside this burnt house, medals are hanging on the walls.. next to them are pictures of certificates and uniforms.. along with these symbols of pride and bravery, there is soot of riots all over the walls.. every item kept in the house was either burnt or thrown away. Was it destroyed or demolished.. This house was targeted by fundamentalists on 7 April.. The certificate revealed that the soldier whose house it is is named Sushant Mandal.. When we inquired from the people around, they gave us video evidence of the day immediately after the attack.. which you should watch very carefully today..

