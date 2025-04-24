Advertisement
DNA with Rahul Sinha: INS Surat test-fires surface-to-air missile

Sonam|Updated: Apr 24, 2025, 10:58 PM IST
Pakistan is ready to get badly beaten once again. After hearing the statement of Prime Minister Modi, the level of fear in Pakistan has increased even more. The reason for this are some pictures.. Today, the indigenous warship of the Indian Navy, INS Surat, has successfully tested a missile.. With the help of this test, a target present near the surface of the sea has been targeted in the Arabian Sea.. That is, if the enemy attacks, the missiles installed in INS Surat will destroy that attack before it reaches the warship.. INS Surat is one of the latest warships of the Indian Navy.. which has been inducted into the Navy in January this year.. Understand with the help of this map the reason for Pakistan's increased concern after seeing the missile test of the Indian warship in the Arabian Sea.

