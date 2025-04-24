videoDetails

DNA with Rahul Sinha: Kashmir attack sparks fear of conflict between India and Pakistan

Sonam | Updated: Apr 24, 2025, 11:00 PM IST

India's Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw had said that if someone says that he is not afraid then he is either lying or he is a Gorkha. You must have heard this statement of Sam Manekshaw. And this statement is applicable to Pakistan at this time. That is, if the Pakistani army is making such claims that it is not afraid then it is telling a 100% white lie. Words like fear, dread and terror will fall short to describe the condition of the Pakistani army at this time.