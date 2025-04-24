Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2890751https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/dna-with-rahul-sinha-kashmir-attack-sparks-fear-of-conflict-between-india-and-pakistan-2890751.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA with Rahul Sinha: Kashmir attack sparks fear of conflict between India and Pakistan

Sonam|Updated: Apr 24, 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
India's Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw had said that if someone says that he is not afraid then he is either lying or he is a Gorkha. You must have heard this statement of Sam Manekshaw. And this statement is applicable to Pakistan at this time. That is, if the Pakistani army is making such claims that it is not afraid then it is telling a 100% white lie. Words like fear, dread and terror will fall short to describe the condition of the Pakistani army at this time.

All Videos

DNA with Rahul Sinha: INS Surat test-fires surface-to-air missile
Play Icon03:32
DNA with Rahul Sinha: INS Surat test-fires surface-to-air missile
Dr. Kumar Gaurav, Founder & Director of Nurturing Wealth talks about Retirement Planning
Play Icon02:20
Dr. Kumar Gaurav, Founder & Director of Nurturing Wealth talks about Retirement Planning
Abhishek Sharma of Capital Cure talks about Large & Midcap Fund
Play Icon02:42
Abhishek Sharma of Capital Cure talks about Large & Midcap Fund
पल-पल न माने टिंकू जिया....गाने पर 3 बच्चों ने किया जबरदस्त डांस, मूव्स और एक्सप्रेशन से दिल जीत ले गया मरून कुर्ते वाला
Play Icon00:43
पल-पल न माने टिंकू जिया....गाने पर 3 बच्चों ने किया जबरदस्त डांस, मूव्स और एक्सप्रेशन से दिल जीत ले गया मरून कुर्ते वाला
DNA: What is NSA Ajit Doval's plan?
Play Icon05:21
DNA: What is NSA Ajit Doval's plan?

Trending Videos

DNA with Rahul Sinha: INS Surat test-fires surface-to-air missile
play icon3:32
DNA with Rahul Sinha: INS Surat test-fires surface-to-air missile
Dr. Kumar Gaurav, Founder & Director of Nurturing Wealth talks about Retirement Planning
play icon2:20
Dr. Kumar Gaurav, Founder & Director of Nurturing Wealth talks about Retirement Planning
Abhishek Sharma of Capital Cure talks about Large & Midcap Fund
play icon2:42
Abhishek Sharma of Capital Cure talks about Large & Midcap Fund
पल-पल न माने टिंकू जिया....गाने पर 3 बच्चों ने किया जबरदस्त डांस, मूव्स और एक्सप्रेशन से दिल जीत ले गया मरून कुर्ते वाला
play icon0:43
पल-पल न माने टिंकू जिया....गाने पर 3 बच्चों ने किया जबरदस्त डांस, मूव्स और एक्सप्रेशन से दिल जीत ले गया मरून कुर्ते वाला
DNA: What is NSA Ajit Doval's plan?
play icon5:21
DNA: What is NSA Ajit Doval's plan?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK