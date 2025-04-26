हिन्दी
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Kashmir woman gave a strong reply to Pakistan!
Yashwant Bhaskar
Updated:
Apr 26, 2025, 06:16 AM IST
This Muslim woman of Pahalgam represents the new Kashmir. And the new Kashmir is ready to give a befitting reply to Pakistan.
NEWS ON ONE CLICK