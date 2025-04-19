Advertisement
DNA with Rahul Sinha: King Charles ‘pandering’ to Muslim community

Sonam|Updated: Apr 19, 2025, 11:30 PM IST
DNA with Rahul Sinha: A word is very popular in Indian politics... this word is appeasement. Appeasement means to satisfy or please a class. The word appeasement is used in India in relation to Muslims. But similar voices are being heard from Britain as well. In England too, leaders, parties and even King Charles are trying to please the Muslim community. If political parties try to appease Muslims for Muslim votes, then it is understandable.

