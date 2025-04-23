Advertisement
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Know what Hindus confessed after surving Pahalgam Attack

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 23, 2025, 02:56 PM IST
Pahalgam Terror Attack Update: The attack on Hindus in Kashmir is not just a terrorist attack..it is a massacre. A massacre of Hindus. Today, Hindus have been massacred in Kashmir. They were shot after asking their names. Hindu tourists who had gone to see the valleys of Kashmir were killed. According to the information we have received…so far 27 Hindu tourists have died. And many are still fighting to save their lives in the hospital. Although officially one death has been confirmed. But the kind of cowardly act the terrorists have done today…cannot be tolerated. The terrorists…came in the uniform of the Indian Army. They had asked the Hindu tourists in Pahalgam for their names. And as soon as it was found out that the entire group of tourists was Hindu.

