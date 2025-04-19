videoDetails

DNA with Rahul Sinha: Mob Blackens Bahadur Shah Zafar's Mural In Ghaziabad

Sonam | Updated: Apr 19, 2025, 11:24 PM IST

DNA with Rahul Sinha: Be it the Waqf law or any other issue of protest, the protesters may be a handful or thousands or lakhs. Most of the protesters do not even know why they are protesting. What are they protesting for. If we have been asked to protest, then we have to do it. This is their thinking. And sometimes such thinking leads to blunders. One gets embarrassed. Like what happened with a Hindu organization in Ghaziabad.