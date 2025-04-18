videoDetails

DNA with Rahul Sinha: Mughal 'heir' appeals to UN for protection of Aurangzeb’s tomb

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 18, 2025, 02:50 AM IST

Both the government and the Muslim side have started preparations for the next hearing on the Waqf law in the Supreme Court after 7 days. On the other hand, the Mughal family has reached the UN. Do you know why? To save Aurangzeb's grave. The last descendant of the Mughals regarding Aurangzeb's grave... Prince Yabuk Habibuddin Tusi has sent a petition to the United Nations... and has asked to intervene in this matter... While filing the petition in the UN, Prince Yakub said that Aurangzeb's grave has been declared a national heritage and it is protected under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act 1958.