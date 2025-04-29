Advertisement
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Munir sent commandos to Kashmir for attack!

Sonam|Updated: Apr 29, 2025, 11:30 PM IST
It is said that Parashuram had courage, aggression and war strategy as well as the skill to accurately understand the enemy's Chakravyuh. To take revenge for the Pahalgam attack, both the Indian Army and the Government are moving forward on this policy. Every single source related to the Pahalgam terror attack is being investigated. And as the investigation is progressing, it is being proved at every step that the Pakistani Army and its top general are also involved in this attack.

