videoDetails

DNA with Rahul Sinha: Muslim's new plan decoded!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 18, 2025, 11:52 PM IST

The Supreme Court is hearing the petition of Muslim organizations against the Waqf law..but still thousands and lakhs of people are being brought out in every city of our country against this law. During the protests, people living in India are raising slogans of freedom. Threats of murder are being given. We feel that this trend is very dangerous for the country. And that is why today we will first show you an analysis to warn you about this dangerous trend.