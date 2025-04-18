videoDetails

DNA with Rahul Sinha: New controversy erupts over Shahrukh Khan!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 18, 2025, 11:56 PM IST

There has always been a controversy over VIP culture. The latest case is of a viral video of Shahrukh Khan. It is not confirmed when this viral video is from but a lot of controversy has started over this video. This video is of an airport. In this video, Shahrukh Khan is being taken by more than 15 CISF jawans forming a security cordon. Airport is the most secure place in the country. Seeing CISF jawans treating a VIP like this, many senior retired officers of the Indian Army strongly criticized it. They say that this is a kind of insult to the uniform and the jawans are being misused.