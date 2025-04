videoDetails

DNA with Rahul Sinha: Pahalgam terrorist's house blown up using IEDs

Sonam | Updated: Apr 25, 2025, 11:46 PM IST

The biggest news of today is that the houses of two of the terrorists who carried out the Pahalgam attack were blown up with bombs. The names of the terrorists whose houses you are seeing burning are - Terrorist Adil Hussain Thokar and the other is - Asif Sheikh.