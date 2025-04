videoDetails

DNA with Rahul Sinha: Pakistani army scared of India's strategic power

Sonam | Updated: Apr 24, 2025, 11:04 PM IST

We had shown you earlier how the Pakistani army is scared of India's strategic power. Now we will show you another fear sitting inside the Pakistani army. The Pakistani army knows that if India starts a big war, it will be caught between two sides. On one side there will be the powerful Indian army and on the other side there will be the Baloch rebels who are rapidly increasing their strength.