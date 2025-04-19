Advertisement
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Politics Sparks Over Rana Sanga Controversy

Sonam|Updated: Apr 19, 2025, 11:26 PM IST
DNA with Rahul Sinha: But we should not differentiate between the great men and warriors of the country. We should just think that great men are not bound by any caste or religion.. But if they are also linked to caste, dragged into caste politics for a few votes, then this is not a good sign for any society or nation.. For the last few days, a war has been going on in the politics of Uttar Pradesh in the name of the great brave warrior Rana Sanga. That Rana Sanga about whom it is said that he had eighty wounds on his body, yet he had no pain in his heart.. But today a political battle is going on in the name of Veer Rana Sanga.

