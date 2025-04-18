videoDetails

DNA with Rahul Sinha : Protest erupts in Seelampur after Kunal's Murder

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 18, 2025, 11:54 PM IST

After the murder of a minor named Kunal in Seelampur, people from the Hindu community came out on the streets. They had placards and posters in their hands which said to migrate from Seelampur and houses for sale. They allege that illegal Bangladeshis have made their base in Seelampur and are targeting Hindus. In the recent past, the number of Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltrators has increased rapidly in certain pockets of Delhi. Delhi Police is neither able to catch Rohingya and illegal Bangladeshis nor is it able to control the crimes related to them.