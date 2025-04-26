videoDetails

DNA with Rahul Sinha: Rahul Sinha's big campaign against the traitors of the country.

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 26, 2025, 06:18 AM IST

Our direct message for traitors today is- to the friends of Pakistan…bomb the traitors! The treatment for such traitors is bombs. The place for such traitors is not jail… but hell. It is possible that a certain section of the so-called intellectual club may call us unconstitutional for this… question our journalism… criticize us… troll us on social media… but we are ready to face every attack on us.