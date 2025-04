videoDetails

DNA with Rahul Sinha: Scientists find promising hints of life on planet K2-18b

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 19, 2025, 12:00 AM IST

You have often heard that aliens exist. Aliens mean people living on other planets. Many blockbuster films related to aliens have been made all over the world including India. It has been repeatedly claimed on social media that aliens keep coming to Earth. Many different theories are told about aliens. Nothing has been said authentically till date.