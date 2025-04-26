videoDetails

DNA with Rahul Sinha: Shloka from Gita, Army Chief made a big hint!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 26, 2025, 06:14 AM IST

Now you should see the most important picture of today from Kashmir which is trending right now. And to decode this picture, we want you to remember this verse of Gita. Yada yada hi dharmasya glanirbhavati bharat. Abhyutthanamadharmasya tadatmanam srijaamyaham. In Kurukshetra, Shri Krishna had said to Arjun. O Parth, whenever there is a decline in Dharma and Adharma increases, then I manifest myself in a physical form.