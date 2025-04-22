videoDetails

DNA with Rahul Sinha: Shocking Ground Report From West Bengal!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 22, 2025, 12:14 AM IST

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee went to Medinipur but why did she not go to Murshidabad? Everyone is asking this question. But no one has the answer. Today in DNA you will get the answer to this question. We will tell you why Mamata did not go to Murshidabad. If Mamata had gone to Murshidabad, how would she have faced Baby Mandal, who is saying that they gave her tarpaulin but did not give her food grains. If Mamata had gone to Murshidabad, how would she have faced the fear of Madhavi Mandal, who could not sleep the whole night after returning from the refugee camp in Malda. Because the threat of the fundamentalists was going on in her mind that if the BSF people leave, they will be cut into pieces and thrown away. If Mamata had gone to Murshidabad, how would she have been able to look into the eyes of Jayant Pal, in whose house not one or two but 100 birds were burnt by the fundamentalists. Think about it, they did not even spare the birds.