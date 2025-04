videoDetails

DNA with Rahul Sinha: Shocking report on UP-Bihar thunderstorms and lightning

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 18, 2025, 11:58 PM IST

In the last 10 days, more than 64 people have died in Bihar and more than 30 in UP due to lightning. Every year, before the onset of summer, the weather changes many times in Bihar-UP and due to this, incidents of lightning occur, which cause loss of life and property.