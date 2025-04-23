Advertisement
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Terrorist shot people dead after asking names

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 23, 2025, 02:46 PM IST
Pahalgam Terror Attack Update: The attack on Hindus in Kashmir is not just a terrorist attack..it is a massacre. A massacre of Hindus. Today, Hindus have been massacred in Kashmir. They were shot after asking their names. Hindu tourists who had gone to see the valleys of Kashmir were killed. According to the information we have received, 27 Hindu tourists have died so far. And many are still fighting to save their lives in the hospital. Although officially only one death has been confirmed. But the kind of cowardly act the terrorists have committed today cannot be tolerated

NEWS ON ONE CLICK