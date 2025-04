videoDetails

DNA with Rahul Sinha: The White House is starting a new media policy

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 18, 2025, 03:00 AM IST

Whether Trump gives permission to attack Iran...decides to impose emergency in America...or signs any other order...now no journalist in America will be able to ask him any question on this...the reason for this is that decision...under which the White House has changed its 111 year old media policy...