Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2887629https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/dna-with-rahul-sinha-theory-of-the-third-partition-of-pakistan-2887629.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA with Rahul Sinha: Theory of the 'third partition' of Pakistan!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 18, 2025, 02:54 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Listen to that poisonous part of the speech of Pakistan's General Munir..after that he will tell you how and on what basis Pakistan is going to be divided. Asim Munir used some words in his speech, the first of which was religion...the same religion on the basis of which...India and Pakistan were divided in 1947...after this the Pakistani Army Chief said two words...customs and traditions...meaning culture...because of Punjabi and Bengali culture and identity...Pakistan was divided in 1971...Bangladesh was formed...and in the end General Munir says ideology...and this ideology is being considered the reason for the next partition of Pakistan.

All Videos

DNA with Rahul Sinha: Mughal 'heir' appeals to UN for protection of Aurangzeb’s tomb
Play Icon03:52
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Mughal 'heir' appeals to UN for protection of Aurangzeb’s tomb
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Waqf Amendment Act Supreme Court hearing highlights
Play Icon04:40
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Waqf Amendment Act Supreme Court hearing highlights
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Court slams Delhi School Amid Fee Hike Row
Play Icon04:49
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Court slams Delhi School Amid Fee Hike Row
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Yogi's challenge to 'Rashtra Todak gang'!
Play Icon07:04
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Yogi's challenge to 'Rashtra Todak gang'!
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Are Bangladeshi terrorists behind Bengal Violence?
Play Icon04:53
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Are Bangladeshi terrorists behind Bengal Violence?

Trending Videos

DNA with Rahul Sinha: Mughal 'heir' appeals to UN for protection of Aurangzeb’s tomb
play icon3:52
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Mughal 'heir' appeals to UN for protection of Aurangzeb’s tomb
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Waqf Amendment Act Supreme Court hearing highlights
play icon4:40
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Waqf Amendment Act Supreme Court hearing highlights
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Court slams Delhi School Amid Fee Hike Row
play icon4:49
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Court slams Delhi School Amid Fee Hike Row
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Yogi's challenge to 'Rashtra Todak gang'!
play icon7:4
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Yogi's challenge to 'Rashtra Todak gang'!
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Are Bangladeshi terrorists behind Bengal Violence?
play icon4:53
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Are Bangladeshi terrorists behind Bengal Violence?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK