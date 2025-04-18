videoDetails

DNA with Rahul Sinha: Theory of the 'third partition' of Pakistan!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 18, 2025, 02:54 AM IST

Listen to that poisonous part of the speech of Pakistan's General Munir..after that he will tell you how and on what basis Pakistan is going to be divided. Asim Munir used some words in his speech, the first of which was religion...the same religion on the basis of which...India and Pakistan were divided in 1947...after this the Pakistani Army Chief said two words...customs and traditions...meaning culture...because of Punjabi and Bengali culture and identity...Pakistan was divided in 1971...Bangladesh was formed...and in the end General Munir says ideology...and this ideology is being considered the reason for the next partition of Pakistan.