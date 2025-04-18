videoDetails

DNA with Rahul Sinha: 'There is no one like Meloni'? Says Trump

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 18, 2025, 11:56 PM IST

Italy's Prime Minister Georgia Meloni met US President Donald Trump at the White House. During this meeting, Trump said that there is no one like Meloni in the world. Trump welcomed her standing at the White House door. Meloni shook hands as soon as she got out of the car. After that, the two leaders met. In every picture that came during this time, Trump was seen smiling and supporting Meloni's words. After the meeting, Trump said that Meloni has amazing talent. She is one of the best leaders in the world, her personality is charismatic.