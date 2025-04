videoDetails

DNA with Rahul Sinha: This video of Pakistan's nuclear threat has exposed it!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 26, 2025, 06:22 AM IST

Be it Pakistan's leaders, defense experts or former diplomats, all are together launching a verbal nuclear attack. They feel as if only nuclear weapons will save them from all dangers. But Pakistan is probably overconfident, that is why its submarines are seen in the garage instead of being deployed in the sea.