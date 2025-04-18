videoDetails

DNA with Rahul Sinha: Trump Says Tariffs Could Replace Income Tax

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 18, 2025, 11:56 PM IST

After creating a stir in the world, Trump has presented his Robin Hood plan to the people of America.. Just like Robin Hood used to take money from the rich and distribute it among the poor.. in the same way Donald Trump will take tariff from the world.. but will not take income tax from the people of America.. that means in the coming days America will earn so much from tariff that income tax will be completely abolished..