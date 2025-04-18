videoDetails

DNA with Rahul Sinha: Waqf Amendment Act Supreme Court hearing highlights

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 18, 2025, 02:50 AM IST

Today, on the second day, the Supreme Court heard the petitions filed against the Waqf Act for about 1 hour. A bench of CJI Sanjiv Khanna, Justice PV Sanjay Kumar and Justice KV Vishwanathan is hearing the case. After the hearing, the court has given the central government 7 days to respond to the law. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta again pleaded on behalf of the central government today. During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta opposed any kind of ban on this law. Tushar Mehta said that if the court bans this law directly or indirectly, it would be a very serious and harsh step. The government has implemented this law after considering millions of suggestions. This law cannot be banned only on the basis of the petitioners' argument.