DNA with Rahul Sinha: Watch Exclusive Report on Pahalgam Terrorist Attack

Sonam | Updated: Apr 24, 2025, 11:46 PM IST

Pakistan can never win a face to face war..the whole world knows this..this is the reason why General Asim Munir takes the help of terrorists..he targets unarmed Indians through terrorists..you saw what the terrorists from Pakistan did in Pahalgam. They came armed..they asked the people celebrating picnic about their religion and then shot them at point blank range..this scene was very horrifying..now we will introduce you to that wounded lion...who faced the terrorist's AK-47. Who was not scared of the terrorist's bullet.