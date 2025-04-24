Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2890762https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/dna-with-rahul-sinha-watch-exclusive-report-on-pm-modi-speech-2890762.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA with Rahul Sinha: Watch Exclusive Report on PM Modi Speech

Sonam|Updated: Apr 24, 2025, 11:32 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Yesterday in DNA we started with a line of national poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar... No more pleading, now there will be war... Today the same thing was said by the country's Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India, which has attacked Pakistan twice by entering it, has today declared war from an open platform to take revenge for Pahalgam... In his speech of 29 minutes and 29 seconds, Narendra Modi has clearly said... India will give a reply... It will give a reply beyond imagination...

All Videos

DNA with Rahul Sinha: What is Indus Water Treaty?
Play Icon04:01
DNA with Rahul Sinha: What is Indus Water Treaty?
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Pakistani army scared of India's strategic power
Play Icon03:19
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Pakistani army scared of India's strategic power
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Kashmir attack sparks fear of conflict between India and Pakistan
Play Icon04:19
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Kashmir attack sparks fear of conflict between India and Pakistan
DNA with Rahul Sinha: INS Surat test-fires surface-to-air missile
Play Icon03:32
DNA with Rahul Sinha: INS Surat test-fires surface-to-air missile
Dr. Kumar Gaurav, Founder & Director of Nurturing Wealth talks about Retirement Planning
Play Icon02:20
Dr. Kumar Gaurav, Founder & Director of Nurturing Wealth talks about Retirement Planning

Trending Videos

DNA with Rahul Sinha: What is Indus Water Treaty?
play icon4:1
DNA with Rahul Sinha: What is Indus Water Treaty?
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Pakistani army scared of India's strategic power
play icon3:19
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Pakistani army scared of India's strategic power
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Kashmir attack sparks fear of conflict between India and Pakistan
play icon4:19
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Kashmir attack sparks fear of conflict between India and Pakistan
DNA with Rahul Sinha: INS Surat test-fires surface-to-air missile
play icon3:32
DNA with Rahul Sinha: INS Surat test-fires surface-to-air missile
Dr. Kumar Gaurav, Founder & Director of Nurturing Wealth talks about Retirement Planning
play icon2:20
Dr. Kumar Gaurav, Founder & Director of Nurturing Wealth talks about Retirement Planning
NEWS ON ONE CLICK