videoDetails

DNA with Rahul Sinha: Watch Exclusive Report on PM Modi Speech

Sonam | Updated: Apr 24, 2025, 11:32 PM IST

Yesterday in DNA we started with a line of national poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar... No more pleading, now there will be war... Today the same thing was said by the country's Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India, which has attacked Pakistan twice by entering it, has today declared war from an open platform to take revenge for Pahalgam... In his speech of 29 minutes and 29 seconds, Narendra Modi has clearly said... India will give a reply... It will give a reply beyond imagination...