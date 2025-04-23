Advertisement
DNA With Rahul Sinha: Watch Manjunath's last video before dying in Pahalgam Attack

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 23, 2025, 02:52 PM IST
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Shivamogga man killed in J&K terror attack Pahalgam Terror Attack Update: The information that has come out so far about the Pahalgam terror attack...one big information in it is the number of terrorists...It is being told that 6 terrorists were involved in this attack...out of which 3 were Kashmiris and 3 were foreigners or say Pakistanis...because of this a doubt also arises...were terrorists from both sides of Pir Panjal involved in this attack.

