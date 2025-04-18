videoDetails

DNA with Rahul Sinha: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose visits relief camp

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 18, 2025, 11:54 PM IST

Three different constitutional bodies reached West Bengal today to understand the loss and suffering caused by the violence that took place in Murshidabad. West Bengal Governor CV Anand Bose also reached Malda today. The Governor rejected the request of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in which Mamata Banerjee had asked the Governor to postpone his visit to the riot-affected areas. But even after this appeal, the Governor caught the train and went to meet the people. He enquired about the condition of the victims and also assured them of appropriate action.