DNA with Rahul Sinha: What is Indus Water Treaty?

Sonam|Updated: Apr 24, 2025, 11:30 PM IST
There is fear because it is certain that a major action will be taken. The way the Modi government is giving signals one after the other in the last 24 hours, taking decisions, has not been seen in India in the last two decades. From the all-party meeting, PM Modi's speech in English in a Hindi speaking state Bihar and thanking the whole world in the speech is an indication that the world will see the action India will take against Pakistan. India had given the first signal of a major action against Pakistan 24 hours ago. Exactly 24 hours ago, the announcement of suspending the Indus River Treaty was made.

