Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2891316https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/dna-with-rahul-sinha-who-is-ogw-big-hand-in-pahalgam-attack-2891316.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA with Rahul Sinha: Who is OGW? Big hand in Pahalgam attack

Sonam|Updated: Apr 25, 2025, 11:52 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
The way the houses of terrorists were destroyed with the help of gunpowder, the same should happen to the traitors of the country. They should also be blown up with bombs. We are telling you this again and again because this is the sentiment of the majority of the people of the country. This is the sentiment of those families who have lost their loved ones in the Pahalgam terrorist attack. But those people and we also want that the army and security forces together treat the traitors with bombs. Here we are talking about the Over Ground Workers of Kashmir i.e. OGW.

All Videos

DNA with Rahul Sinha: Houses of 2 LeT terrorists, named in Pahalgam terror attack, destroyed
Play Icon07:37
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Houses of 2 LeT terrorists, named in Pahalgam terror attack, destroyed
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Pahalgam terrorist's house blown up using IEDs
Play Icon04:49
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Pahalgam terrorist's house blown up using IEDs
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Watch Exclusive Report on Pahalgam Terrorist Attack
Play Icon06:04
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Watch Exclusive Report on Pahalgam Terrorist Attack
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Amid Pahalgam Attack Outrage, Man With Cake Box At Pakistan High Commission In Delhi
Play Icon04:16
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Amid Pahalgam Attack Outrage, Man With Cake Box At Pakistan High Commission In Delhi
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Hafiz Saeed threatens Zee News, Watch Video
Play Icon05:32
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Hafiz Saeed threatens Zee News, Watch Video

Trending Videos

DNA with Rahul Sinha: Houses of 2 LeT terrorists, named in Pahalgam terror attack, destroyed
play icon7:37
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Houses of 2 LeT terrorists, named in Pahalgam terror attack, destroyed
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Pahalgam terrorist's house blown up using IEDs
play icon4:49
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Pahalgam terrorist's house blown up using IEDs
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Watch Exclusive Report on Pahalgam Terrorist Attack
play icon6:4
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Watch Exclusive Report on Pahalgam Terrorist Attack
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Amid Pahalgam Attack Outrage, Man With Cake Box At Pakistan High Commission In Delhi
play icon4:16
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Amid Pahalgam Attack Outrage, Man With Cake Box At Pakistan High Commission In Delhi
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Hafiz Saeed threatens Zee News, Watch Video
play icon5:32
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Hafiz Saeed threatens Zee News, Watch Video
NEWS ON ONE CLICK