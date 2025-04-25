videoDetails

DNA with Rahul Sinha: Who is OGW? Big hand in Pahalgam attack

Sonam | Updated: Apr 25, 2025, 11:52 PM IST

The way the houses of terrorists were destroyed with the help of gunpowder, the same should happen to the traitors of the country. They should also be blown up with bombs. We are telling you this again and again because this is the sentiment of the majority of the people of the country. This is the sentiment of those families who have lost their loved ones in the Pahalgam terrorist attack. But those people and we also want that the army and security forces together treat the traitors with bombs. Here we are talking about the Over Ground Workers of Kashmir i.e. OGW.