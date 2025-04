videoDetails

DNA with Rahul Sinha: Who is supreme between Supreme Court and Parliament?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 22, 2025, 12:22 AM IST

Who is supreme between the Supreme Court and the Parliament? This debate has started because of the hearing on the Waqf law in the Supreme Court. This question is being raised repeatedly whether the court should hear the Waqf law or not. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has raised questions on the hearing on the Waqf law in the Supreme Court.