DNA with Rahul Sinha: Why Mamata Banerjee is not visiting Murshidabad?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 22, 2025, 12:16 AM IST
BSF reached Murshidabad.. many BJP leaders reached from Malda to Murshidabad.. Zee Media's team is also present in Malda continuously but why Mamata is not going there.. this needs to be understood now. Elections are expected to be held in West Bengal in March 2026. In the 2021 assembly elections, 75 percent of Muslims voted for TMC.. and this Muslim vote bank is decisive in Murshidabad.. there are 33 percent Muslim voters here.

