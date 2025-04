videoDetails

DNA with Rahul Sinha: Will India conduct an aviation strike on Pakistan?

Sonam | Updated: Apr 29, 2025, 11:26 PM IST

Now to teach Pakistan a lesson, India is preparing to stop its movement. Pakistan suspended its airspace for India. And now India is also preparing to close its airspace for Pakistan. This is being called India's aviation strike on Pakistan. Along with this, the entry of Pakistani ships in Indian waters will also be stopped. Due to which Pakistan's sea trade will become many times more expensive.