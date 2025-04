videoDetails

DNA with Rahul Sinha: Will Owaisi apologize for Murshidabad violence?

Sonam | Updated: Apr 19, 2025, 11:16 PM IST

DNA with Rahul Sinha: Those leaders who gave speeches that provoked Muslims… will they apologize today to all those women including Murshidabad's Pooja Pandey… to those Hindu families… after whose provocative speeches people came out on the streets. At many places the mob became violent and Hindu houses were attacked.