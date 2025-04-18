Advertisement
DNA with Rahul Sinha: Yogi's challenge to 'Rashtra Todak gang'!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 18, 2025, 02:48 AM IST
Today a new word has come up- Rashtra-Todak..It was used by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and he has also explained this word in detail..After Yogi's statement the issue has become Rashtra Jodak VS Rashtra Todak..First of all listen to Yogi's definition of Rashtra-Todak..after this we will analyze the Rashtra-Todak gang in DNA. Yogi has made the definition of Rashtra Todak clear..now listen to the definition of Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as well...

